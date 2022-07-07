Letter: Vail laser show was a letdown

I was excited and pleased to see that Vail had decided to replace its traditional fireworks show with a safe and renewable show. I planned my entire Fourth of July day around attending that show. I am sorry to say that the show was disappointing. I selected a position recommended in one of the “viewing grids.” From my position, the show was too low (blocked by trees), and too short (for a $100,000 price tag). The experience was underwhelming to say the least.

Bill Crawford

Eagle