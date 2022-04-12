Letter: Vail Mountain needs to be rescued

My first visit to Vail came about because a small group of friends from Virginia invited me to join them in January 2004 on one of their annual ski trips. I was enthralled with the scenery, the snow, and the je ne sais quoi of the whole place. I wanted to come again, so I wrangled another invitation for the next January.

In June 2006, I stuffed my earthly possessions into a Penske truck with a trailer for my car. My dog, one of my daughters, and I embarked on a cross-country drive, arriving in Edwards on Flag Day. Since then, I have loved living, playing, and working here. I have made new friends from everywhere, become a skier, volunteered for the 2015 Alpine World Ski Championships, enjoyed having kids and grandson visit — a whole life. I have put down roots.

This season, a few of the friends who brought me here returned for the first time since the pandemic. One of them said to me: “Is it me, or has Vail changed?”

I had to tell her that it’s not her. I have been horrified to watch Vail Resorts exterminate a beautiful culture. A culture made up of people who were attached to the mountain and to each other. People who inspired and helped to dream this community into being. The life and that special spirit have been squeezed out of it.

Now, it is all about making it big on Wall Street, the one in New York, not the one in the town of Vail. It’s all about the money, not about the people who work here or love being part of this community. New York has created a different expectation in the new guest who comes to Vail, the ski mountain that was named for an insightful highway engineer.

Mary Lamb Lucas

Edwards