Letter: Vail Resorts must provide a living wage, housing

This is in reponse to the recent letter from Dave Thomas of Chicago. Dave, while I agree Vail Resorts has made positive capital investments in our ski resorts, as a visitor you don’t understand the crisis in our community.

Eagle and Summit counties are in the midst of a historic housing crisis. Workers who operate the chairlifts, groom the runs, cook and serve your meals, and make your apres ski cocktail, the very humans who make your on-mountain experience so enjoyable, cannot afford to live here because rents have skyrocketed. Current rent on Zillow for a one-bedroom: $2,400 (Breckenridge) and $2,600 (Avon).

Most employees cannot afford such a price tag. Vail Resorts’ starting wage is $15 an hour, equivalent to $31,200 a year full-time. Based on recommended guidelines (maximum 1/3 of income), an individual should not exceed $866 a month on rent. Should employees stack three bodies in a one-bedroom apartment to make ends meet?

Vail Resorts must take corporate responsibility and provide adequate permanent and seasonal housing to support the workforce needs; however, they have demonstrated repeatedly that they put profits over people.

Locals see the decline in quality of operations because we experience it daily. 2.1 million Epic passes were sold this season. With record sales, how is the reduction of lift operations justified?

Perhaps Vail Resorts officials should consider offering a competitive wage so they can continue to operate the resorts at the levels previously established? If Vail Resorts doesn’t improve treatment of employees, I predict your future visits won’t be as enjoyable as the number of employees dwindles when they can no longer afford to live in our beautiful mountain paradise.

Ally Doolin

Breckenridge