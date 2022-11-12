Letter: Vail needs to listen to its local workers on parking

Recently a number of stories have quoted officials regarding Vail’s new parking system.

Greg Hall said something to the effect that there are no winners or losers in the game, this is about compromise. What did I gain by having to pay so much more for the same parking pass as last year? Looks to me like I lost over $800 for no added benefits.

Jen Mason said recently that this is not a money grab by the town. Can you succinctly tell us what this is about? What is the intent? Is it social engineering — just another pet project of a council trying to prove its greenness?

Travis Coggin said that the town is not trying to punish locals. Why do so many locals feel we are being punished and not just on this issue? Public housing, parking, village loading and unloading, unnecessary fees for public venues, heavy-handed code enforcement — the intent is not being fulfilled by reality.

Too many people of power in this town are too removed from the day-in and day-out struggle waged by the lifeblood of our community. No one on the Parking Committee has to deal with it as they all have a pass of some kind. And none of the old committee members applied this time around because they had the same complaint as current members — the town does not listen to what is being proposed.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The hourly employees and small business owners do more than anything else but Mother Nature herself to make Vail what it is. This is where the focus needs to be. These are the people whose “experience” should be of paramount importance.

Dance for snow and pray to the God of your choice for this town and country.

Stephen Connolly

Vail