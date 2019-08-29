Letter: Vail Pickleball Open thanks

On behalf of the Vail Pickleball Open and the Vail Recreation District, we want to thank the Vail community for supporting this year’s successful tournament, featuring amateur players, as well as many of the top pros in the world, at the Golden Peak Pickleball Center.

Thank you to Jim Sanders and the VRD parks crew, who transformed an already spectacular venue into one that looked the part of a pro tournament, and who were an instrumental part of our event. Adding bleachers and leveling them was a week-long endeavor that was a major factor in our ability to host 260 players and more than 400 spectators during the pro matches.

Thank you to Jeff Babb and Jeff Wiles and Vail Resorts who donated many of the tents that our spectators, referees and volunteers were able to use throughout the tournament. The extra parking and use of the bathrooms across the street made sure that the tournament experience reflected the high standards of the VRD and Vail.

Thank you to Peter and McKenzie Lynch who flew all the way from Boston to help run the results and registration tables. There were no hiccups because of the extra hours these two put in on their “vacation.” Congratulations on your gold medal in mixed doubles!

Thanks to our presenting sponsor, Gorsuch Sport Performance, and our silver sponsors, First Bank and Hal Martin’s Watch & Jewelry. Thanks also to Paddletek, Selkirk, Roll Recovery, Big Bear Bistro, and to Gamma Pickleball for presenting the Pro Gold Medal Matches. Thanks to Goal Zero for providing power at the Golden Peak Courts. Thanks to our lodging partners, the Antlers at Vail and Vail Realty.

Thanks to Carl Schmits from Pro Pickleball Media who provided live streaming of the pro medal matches as well as cameras on all six courts recording pro matches that will be available on YouTube soon.

A special thanks to Steadman Hawkins for stepping up at the last minute to provide a medical booth with athletic trainers to look after players at the tournament. And most of all thanks to the VRD pickleball staff, volunteers (especially Susan Coburn and Nancy Dowell), referees, linesman, pro players hosts, spectators and the players who came from 18 different states and 3 different countries to participate in the tournament.

We look forward to hosting the Vail Pickleball Open again at Golden Peak next year, and will work hard to make it better than ever.

Jerry Stevens, Jonny Stevens

Vail Pickleball Open