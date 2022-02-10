Letter: Vail Resorts is being warned

Vail Resorts seems to have abandoned its search for excellence in exchange for a cold-hearted search for profits. And the results? The results are documented and itemized in the comments of Vail Town Council members in Thursday’s Vail Daily.

Bravo to the Vail Town council members who can see, feel, hear and taste these festering problems.

Bravo to Scott Miller for writing the well-needed front page article for the Vail Daily.

And bravo to the few competent employees of Vail Resorts that have hung on at substandard wages.

This could be a harmful case of the Peter Principle: a company that has promoted itself to a level of incompetence … in this case many incompetences.

Vail Resorts has now been forewarned: Straighten your ship, your behavior, and your compass, or COVID will not be your last pandemic.

Pete Thompson

Vail