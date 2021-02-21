Letter: Vail Resorts is ignoring its promises

If Coloradans ski at all, there’s half a chance that they ski at a mountain operated by Vail Resorts. The company promises an epic experience, and on that it comes through. But it also makes another promise: “The environment is our business, and we have a special obligation to protect it.” Sad to say, Vail Resorts is turning its back on that one. It even promises to have “zero net operating impact on forests and habitat.” Evidently you can throw that one in the trash too.

The issue is simple: As people in the valley know, at the eastern end of Vail— at the gateway to the valley when you’re descending from Vail Pass— there is a herd of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep. Vail Resorts owns the land close to where they graze, and has said it intends to build housing on it, which wildlife biologists say will decimate the herd.

Either Vail Resorts lives up to its green promises, or it ignores them. There are other spaces for housing in the Vail Valley. There is nowhere else for the sheep.

Greg Dobbs

Vail