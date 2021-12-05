Letter: Vail Resorts making a difference

It had been quite a few years since we had a November with so very little snow. Both skiers and snowboarders usually get frustrated waiting for winter to arrive. Yet thanks to Vail Resorts’ focus on snowmaking, this year’s frustration had been lessened noticeably.

A few years back, a decision was made to put snow-making equipment around Chair 4 at Mid-Vail and although terrain is limited, the strategy is working well. I see happy faces and people enjoying being on snow.

This is a win for Vail Resorts, the town of Vail, and skiers and snowboarders alike. And undoubtedly, the Birds of Prey course at Beaver Creek would not have been race ready without heavy investment into machinery and equipment.

Now we together will pray for snow and look forward to having a great winter once again.

Jan Helen

Vail