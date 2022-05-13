Letter: Vail Resorts needs to come back to the table

Basalt Vista, a 27-unit, net-zero multifamily affordable housing development recently earned national recognition for its innovative design . The project was headed by Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork partnering with the Roaring Fork School District, Pitkin County, the town of Basalt, Holy Cross Energy and the Community Office for Resource Efficiency.

The project was lauded for its design and net- zero rating, but what I find award-winning is the collaborative effort put forth between the partnering entities. Wow! Collaboration! Collaboration was one of the most-used words at the recent Vail Town Council meeting. Lack of collaboration on the part of Vail Resorts caused the resolution of condemnation to be brought before Town Council, and a willingness to collaborate by the town of Vail caused the resolution to be passed as a last-ditch effort to get Vail Resorts to the negotiating table. We all know creative solutions to our housing shortage are available, but it will take a collaborative effort on the part of both Vail Resorts and the town of Vail to uncover them. Vail Resorts has a seat at the table — let’s hope its leaders do the right thing and sit down.

Debbie King Ford

Vail