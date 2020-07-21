Letter: Vail Resorts needs to revise its refund policy

Our family has been season pass holders since 1992. We called Vail Resorts yesterday and notified them that for health reasons we would not renew the six passes on our account, for which we paid $49 per pass as a deposit. To our disappointment, we were told that not only would we lose the $49 for each of the six passes, but the credits that VR acknowledged were also due us for from the early cancellation of the 2019-2020 ski season would not be available for any other purpose in the future, including the purchase of a pass for the 2021-2022 ski season.

Clearly, Vail Resorts is not in a position to confirm that they can provide a safe skiing environment for the 2020-2021 ski season. Why then deny a carryover of the credits toward a future purchase when the safety of their customers can be better assured?

How can Vail Resorts be so cavalier about the health of its pass holders when the risk to the skiing public is so palpable? Think about eating and using bathrooms at on-mountain restaurants, standing in lines at the gondolas and chairlifts, going into the pass office or signing up for ski school, the whole ski school experience for the kids, using the town of Vail buses, shopping at our limited supermarkets on busy days, and patronizing the bars and restaurants in the Village — it is a pandemic’s dream!

VR needs to reconsider before they permanently damage the sport that we love. No amount of crowd control, temperature taking, or other “Public Health Theater” will change the inevitable and deadly consequences of trying to run a ski resort in the middle of a pandemic.

Bob Kleinman

Vail

Vail Resorts responds

A Vail Resorts spokesperson offered this response to Mr. Kleinman’s claims: Mr. Kleinman’s purchase of an Epic Pass comes with Epic Coverage. Epic Coverage, free for all pass holders, completely replaces the need for pass insurance and will provide a refund associated with certain personal events, such as illness, job loss, and injury. It will also refund guests for certain resort closures, including closures due to COVID-19. We are committed to safety and are adapting our protocols, procedures and offerings to ensure that we can provide a safe and enjoyable ski season for our guests in 2020-2021. If Mr. Kleinman experiences a covered personal event or resort closure, he may be eligible for a refund.