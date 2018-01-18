Letter: Vail Resorts should treat Ski Club members like any other customers

Treat Ski Club members as customers

Dear editor: This fall, as some may know, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail is opening a new clubhouse. Because of construction, this winter there is no building for athletes to get dressed in and store bags in. There is a temporary structure made up of three trailers next to each other, a total of 1,500 square feet; 500 square feet of the building is just for offices. The other 1,000 are for athletes.

Some may think this is plenty of room for members of the club to get ready, but think again. To give you an idea, just the second floor of the old clubhouse was 3,000 square feet, and that was considered small. Ski and Snowboard Club Vail has more than 650 members, along with coaches and other workers. Try getting ready with hundreds of other people in a 1,000-square-foot space with no bathroom.

As a result of so little room, some athletes are getting ready in Golden Peak Lodge located at the base of Chair 6. You wouldn't think this to be a problem, as some members of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail have gotten ready in the lodge for the past years. However, this year, we are being kicked out. Vail Resorts employees tromp around looking for us to report to the higher-ups. While we are out on the hill, they take pictures of guest's belongings and say they are racer bags left in the lodge, even when we leave our bags 500 hundred feet away at Race City.

This should not be happening. Just because we are members of a ski club does not mean we aren't paying customers of Vail Resorts. Members of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail are paying around $300 to $800 for either a Vail local season pass or an Epic Pass. Being a pass holder alone should be enough to allow you to get ready in the Vail lodges.

On top of that, some Ski Club members regularly buy lunch from Golden Peak Grill and snacks from Larkspur, both located in Golden Peak Lodge. Despite our purchases, we are still not allowed to get ready in the lodge. Next year, even when the new clubhouse is finished, some people will continue to use Golden Peak Lodge.

Recommended Stories For You

Don't get me wrong, I very am grateful for the temporary structure and the new clubhouse opening this fall, but what is upsetting is how Vail Resorts is handling the situation right now. Yes, I may be a member of Ski Club, but at the end of the day I am also a customer of Vail Resorts and should be allowed to get ready in the lodge, as other paying clientele do. I know many of my teammates feel the same way. I am being treated as a delinquent, not as a customer.

Campbell Sullivan

Eagle