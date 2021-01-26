Letter: Vail Skating Festival thanks

I wanted to tell you my experiences in Vail during our four Saturdays of events during the 2020 Vail Skating Festival presented by the Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. Our four events, which were also funded by the town of Vail’s Commission of Special Events, The Antlers of Vail, and Alpine Bank, were two 15-minute shows each Saturday night through the month of December at the Solaris ice rink. The location was a perfect venue for social distancing and was a wonderful way to bring back live entertainment in a safe environment during these times.

The town of Vail’s participation with my company truly made this an event that was a memorable one for guests and residents of Vail. Having a free event featuring world-class skating at a world-class resort is second to none and truly shows what a premier mountain resort community Vail is. The Vail Daily’s support with all of our events and publishing interviews on our skaters is also a huge contributing factor to our success.

I wanted to add one additional thing about our stay in Vail. During our stay we skied Vail three times, Beaver Creek once, and Keystone once. The town of Vail’s communication around the commitments to containment was very well done and better than any other resort we’ve been to. The digital signs entering town, the signs immediately exiting the parking structure, the people scanning passes at every lift asking for social distancing and proper mask wearing, and the ski concierges walking through the lift lines talking about the importance of those details and having fun talking to people, truly made my family’s experience feel very safe. Vail is extremely special to my family. We visit many times throughout the year during all four seasons and consider it our favorite resort. Many of the reasons for why we feel that way is the commitment from the town of Vail to be the best resort in the world.

Thank you to everyone involved in our event and to the town of Vail for another lifelong memory for my family!

Eddie Shipstad

Owner of Shipstad Entertainment