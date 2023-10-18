Letter: Vail Town Council made the right decision

The recent courageous vote of the Vail Town Council will protect the East Vail bighorn sheep herd from certain demise. I believe that not only the Vail community, but the entire Eagle Valley, should be very thankful for the votes to protect this herd from a very bad idea (Booth Heights). I would like to single out Mayor Kim Langmaid, and council members Kevin Foley, Jen Mason, Pete Seibert and Jonathan Staufer for doing the right thing and voting for the sheep amid false accusations and backroom politics. The vote proves that these public servants genuinely have the best interests of our future.

Hopefully, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners will follow in the same vein and make the right decision to contribute the full amount ($5 million) approved by the Open Space Advisory Committee, helping to ensure perpetual conservation easements on 143 acres of critical bighorn sheep habitat.

Thanks for truly caring for our county’s wildlife and not just giving it lip service.

Bill Heicher

Eagle