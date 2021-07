After returning from holiday, we discovered our frig/freezer had quit working. We had a lot of defrosted food that wasn’t smelling so great, and trash pickup wasn’t for six more days.

I reached out to the staff at Vail Valley Waste, and they sent a truck by the next morning, even calling to let us know they had arrived. This kind of personal service is why we use the waste company owned by locals!

Thanks again, VVW team!

Kathy and Tom Allen

Vail