Letter: Vaxxing regulations

Steve Sheldon wrote an interesting letter about whether to compel people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Instead of compulsion, he suggested: “More effective is to regulate, so that unvaccinated people cannot participate in certain aspects of our society.”

I recall having to get vaccinated against diphtheria so I could attend kindergarten.

There are controversies now about whether getting jabbed should be a condition for keeping one’s job — in the military, for example, or the private sector.

Why doesn’t the government make getting vaxxed a condition for receiving government benefits — like food stamps, rental assistance, unemployment, student aid, etc.?

Terry Quinn

Eagle