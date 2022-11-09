Letter: Veteran’s Day meaning

As I reflect on Veteran’s Day and what it means to me, a lot of emotions come to mind. I think about the brave men and women that put themselves in harm’s way to provide us with the liberties we relish today. It takes courage, dedication and immense sacrifice to leave loved ones (spouses, children, parents, family members and friends) behind to embark on a journey in which the unexpected and uncertainty govern minds and bodies.

If you asked veterans if they consider themselves heroes, they will say “no,” the most probable answer is that “we were doing our jobs,” and, unbelievably after going through all their internal negative and stressful situations and probably facing death on every executed mission they will say, “I will do it all over again.” The reason: because veterans are humbled, loyal, meticulous, committed and brave, not for them but for every single American that lives in the Great Nation.

I had the privilege of writing a song Titled “I Did It for You” which clearly explains and expresses not only my feeling or meaning of being a veteran but the feeling of everyone that has worn a military uniform with pride and respect.

For the lawyer in the penthouse

And the farmer in the field

The homeless on the corner

The trucker behind the wheel

For the ones who stand when they fly the flag

And those who choose to kneel

Oh did you know

I did it for you

All those years of putting on those boots

And walking thru hell so you don’t have to

The fight, the sacrifice, I didn’t mind for my red, white and blue

This life I got to choose

I did it for you

When I told my family goodbye

Wonder what I would have said

If I’d have known, I’d see ‘em next time

From that hospital bed

Hanging on to dear life and fighting for a breath

Oh did you know

I did it for you

God bless you all and God bless the USA.

Elmer J. Rivera, CPT (RET), USA

Vail Veterans Program