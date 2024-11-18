Letter: Veterans Week school and community programs are inspiring

This is to thank everyone involved in the celebration of Veterans Week in the schools and our community. Your efforts brought light into the world by presenting the ideals of America and the real meaning of patriotism.

The school programs were initiated approximately 25 years ago and have been further developed by Deb Robbins — local mom, former teacher and PTA organizer. They’ve also been enhanced by Pat Hammon, our Eagle County veteran service officer. Both of these women contributed to creating a connection between students and veterans. This connection inspires students to be all that they can be and shows veterans the high quality of humanity for whom they have served.

The veterans involved are the real-life embodiment of values such as selflessness, decency, courage and a commitment to something greater than oneself. The participants also share experiences that encourage value development, personal growth and civilian success. The students were wonderful, asked good questions and were welcoming to their guests.

The outdoor celebration at Freedom Park on Veterans Day was moderated by Hammon, supported by a great group of veterans and enlivened by the Battle Mountain Drum Team. This program gave evidence of the beauty of our community, the involvement of our people and commitment to our ideals. Thank you again to all who participated!

Linda Welch

Edwards