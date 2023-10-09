Letter: Virgili for Colorado Mountain College board

It is my pleasure to serve with Marianne Virgili on the board of trustees for Colorado Mountain College, and I enthusiastically endorse and recommend you vote for her in the upcoming election. Marianne has served on the CMC board for the past four years with perfect attendance. More importantly, she has been part of a group that has accomplished great things for our mountain communities.

This includes new programs at CMC including nursing simulation labs, expanded concurrent enrollment (due enrollment) programs, expanding the number of bachelor’s degree programs from four to eight, the development of a new strategic plan, a new dental hygiene program in Edwards, and maybe most importantly, investing in new housing in Edwards (and three other communities).

Marianne has extensive leadership experience as the past president/CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce and brings her business and community-focused acumen to the CMC board. In fact, the CMC trustees earned a 2023 National Leadership Award as Best Governing Board in the Country. It is my pleasure to serve with Marianne, and I encourage voters in Eagle County to vote for Marianne Virgili for CMC trustee when you receive your ballot.

Chris Romer

President and CEO, Vail Valley Partnership