Letter: Vote ACE for Eagle Town Board

Vote ACE for Eagle Town Trustee! That’s Adam, Charlie, and Elle for Eagle Town Board.

Adam Palmer is the sustainability director for Eagle County and would come with a great background in sustainability and the environment.

Charlie Gundlach owns Color Coffee Roasters. He brings knowledge of business, entrepreneurship and innovation to the town.

Ellen Bodenhemier is an engaged community member, listens to different perspectives, possesses a strong moral compass and the ability to get things done.

Annie Egan

Eagle