Letter: Vote early

I picked up my ballot in Eagle last week as I will be out of town on Election Day. I had spent two hours going through the 100-plus pages of the information booklet sent out earlier in the month. I researched and debated each issue and had decided how I was voting. I neglected to write up a “cheat sheet” to expeditiously fill out my ballot. I was relying on the fact that I knew how I was voting. The reason I’m writing this is that you must do your due diligence and bring your answers with you. The amendments are confusing and the list is long! It took me over an hour to fill it out in my own home. I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed but I’m certainly not stupid. There is absolutely no way to go vote in a timely, educated way if you have not studied each issue. It is an easy (and hopefully) safe process to go to the Eagle Clerk & Recorders office (do not wait in the motor vehicle line) and pick up your ballot and drop it off at various drop boxes around the valley, therefore avoiding the PO completely. I urge everyone to sit down with their little blue book and do the work now! With social distancing and the complexity of the ballot, things could get interesting on Nov. 3.

Janet Testwuide

Vail