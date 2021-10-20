Letter: Vote for 2A, Coggin and Davis

This election I’m voting for Travis Coggin, Barry Davis, and Ballot Issue 2A. Travis and Barry understand the struggle of living and working in a small, tourist-driven town. Voting for people I know will work hard to ensure the future of this town for locals is a no-brainer. Locals will get the benefit of 2A when there’s money to support the acquisition and development of more local’s housing around our community. Join me and vote for Travis Coggin, Barry Davis, and yes on 2A.

Jacquelyn Alvarez

Vail