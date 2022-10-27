Letter: Vote for Avon Town Council

Being narrowly elected in 2004, by knocking off an incumbent, I learned that every vote and every voter matters. For my last letter to Avon voters supporting the election of fellow council memberes, I offer my suggestions:

Tamra Nottingham Underwood was a leader in 2004, and she has been effective since 2018 despite the divisive, expensive and unnecessary recall that tarnished the town of Avon in 2020 and 2021. She deserves another four years without that millstone around her neck.

Rich Carroll was a steady voice on the tumultuous Avon Town Council from 2006 to 2014. He approached every issue in as calm a manner as I can imagine. Avon is on much steadier ground these days and I look forward to seeing what ideas he will bring forth during my last two years in office.

Ruth Stanley has been an innovative and productive member of the Culture, Arts and Special Events Committee. She has been a frequent attendee at Avon Town Council meetings for many years and I look forward to the creativity and connection to the community that she will bring when elected to the Avon Town Council.

In 2004, when I was first elected, I was one of the younger members of the council. For my last two years in 2023 and 2024, I will be the most senior member of the group. While our diversity has expanded it has room to expand further, which is why I welcome the new ideas from the next generation represented by Calyn Rieger. While I disagree with some of his agenda, I know that diversity of opinions among the seven members is what produces the best results for the town of Avon.

Please Vote now. Ballots may be dropped off in Avon.

Amy Cramer Phillips, Avon Mayor Pro-tem

Avon