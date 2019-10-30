Letter: Vote for Barry Davis for Vail Town Council

I have served for the last several years with Barry Davis on Vail’s Commission on Special Events. I’ve gotten to know him well and have an insider’s view on how and why he makes the decisions he does for the people of Vail.

Here is the short and sweet version of what I really think of Barry (fasten your seatbelt). Barry’s genius would be alarming if it wasn’t so consistent. He is enlightening and wise. He’s full of ingenuity. He is cool and kind. He has an incredible sense of humor. He makes a difference and brings out the best in other people. He is my personal Yoda. I definitely will vote for Barry for Vail Town Council. I think you should too.

Kim Newbury Rediker

West Vail