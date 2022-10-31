Letter: Vote for better options for transportation up and down the valley

I have had the good fortune to live, work and raise a family in this valley for over 40 years. Having started in East Vail, I enjoyed working in Vail and riding the bus to and from the village where I worked. It was convenient, timely, and easy to get used to. That was a very long time ago and as we moved downvalley to EagleVail, then Edwards, our habits changed and I became used to the convenience of my car to get to work, to ski and shuttle kids and family to the variety of activities we were all engaged in.

I have followed the Vail Daily reporting on the proposed regional transportation authority with interest. I am very encouraged to know that voters throughout the Eagle River Valley will have the option to vote “yes” for transit to create the RTA, which in turn will help provide better options for transportation up and down the valley.

The half-cent sales tax will complement the half-cent sales tax currently in place for ECO Transit by adding new routes and additional services with more frequency, neighborhood vanpools, free fare zones, support for new infrastructure such as park and rides and housing for transit drivers, and more. As we continue to tackle housing for our workforce, let’s increase our choices on how we get to where we work and play throughout the Eagle Valley. It is rare that a proposal hits the “three-legged stool” of having a direct and meaningful benefit to our workforce, our economy, and our environment. Eagle Valley Transit with an improved transit system hits all three of these. I also appreciate that this was initiated by the business community to help solve community challenges and make Eagle County a better place for us all.

I hope you’ll join me in voting “yes.”

Linda Hill

Edwards