Letter: Vote for Brian Stockmar for Vail Town Council

As a longtime Vail resident who has served on the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Committee, the Economic Advisory Council and participated in many forums and studies guiding the growing community, I urge you to vote for Brian Stockmar.

Brian became a part-time resident in Vail nearly 50 years ago and has lived here full time for more than 10 years.

His profession as a financial attorney transitioned to a career as a financial economist, so he thoroughly understands budgets, financial planning and financing. As a member of Vail’s Town Council Brian would bring more than 30 years of experience in economics, including international work to the table. The town of Vail has lofty plans for future development and essential big-picture expertise in how to financially sustain those plans is a contribution Brian will make.

Ensuring that the town’s business is conducted publicly with transparency would be one of his objectives. Our local government has recently been criticized for holding secretive meetings and making decisions behind closed doors. Brian will work to ensure that the process is open, conducted in daylight and in an atmosphere that encourages citizens to participate.

Brian listens and asks questions before making decisions; his work in the community shows that he will support responsible growth while protecting the environment. He recognizes that Vail attracts millions of visitors from around the world. Maintaining and improving infrastructure and services is essential to keeping the resort at the forefront as a community for guests, residents and workers. Brian can help guide the town through well-thought-out growth that respects the environment we occupy.

Please support Brian Stockmar, an intelligent, thoughtful and dedicated candidate for Town Council.

Pam Stenmark

Vail