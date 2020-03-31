Letter: Vote for Cerimele in Eagle election

While this is certainly a time of business not-as-usual, there are some business items that must charge forward. Town of Eagle residents have an important decision to make on April 7 in electing three new Trustees from a pool of eight.

I write this letter to share my support for Maren Cerimele for the Eagle Board of Trustees. Maren has a long-standing history of fostering community, supporting local business, and engaging in efforts that improve the overall health and well-being for all. She makes a great candidate for Eagle because she is passionate about the community and the people who live here. In leadership, she is focused on social, economic, and environmental sustainability and how these come together to make Eagle an amazing place to live. Maren wants to see small businesses and the community thrive and has a wealth of knowledge and expertise around this. She has years of experience in nonprofit, community development, and economic vitality. In these next few months, we’ll need to make decisions that help Eagle recover and Maren has the experience to get us there. Vote Maren Cerimele this 2020 election.

Mikayla Curtis

Eagle