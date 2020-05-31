Letter: Vote for Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress

I know that elections have taken a backseat in our minds with this horrible virus attacking so many (I have four nurses in my family). But, if we want to go forward after this pandemic is over, we need a strong, intelligent fighter and a true representative of western Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives. We cannot do better than Diane Mitsch Bush.

She was elected a state representative for three terms where she worked across the aisle to extend the post-recession recovery to rural areas. She fought for family agriculture, transportation, sustainable water infrastructure, renewable energy, public health, and the natural resources that sustain us all.

Diane has done far more for Western Colorado as a state representative than Scott Tipton has done as U.S. representative. She is not wealthy, as Rep. Tipton is. She is not beholden to large corporations. Her intelligence, drive, and knowledge will help all of us in Colorado and the whole country in the hard days of recovery.

For most of Eagle County, Diane Mitsch Bush will be on the ballot for the June 30 primary. When yours arrives in the mail, please vote for her.

Kay Delanoy

Eagle