Letter: Vote for Heidi McCollum for DA

I am supporting Heidi McCollum in the 5th Judicial District Attorney race and I hope you will too.

Serving now as assistant district attorney, she’s already second-in-command and knows how the office works. Experience matters.

She is dedicated to serving the citizens of the mountain resort counties that comprise the 5th — Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit — communities she knows well, having grown up here in our valley.

Heidi is hard-working, principled, and most importantly, fair. She works collaboratively with all members of the criminal justice system, and always seeks the best outcome possible for both offender and victim. And that’s what we all want.

Please consider casting your vote for the most qualified and best candidate for district attorney: Heidi McCollum.

Joy Harrison

Eagle