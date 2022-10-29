Letter: Vote for Jeanne McQueeney and 1A

Jeanne McQueeney has lived and worked in Eagle County for over 30 years, always working in positions to help make people’s lives better. Jeanne raised her children here, and she understands the challenges we face as a rural resort community. Jeanne is passionate about finding solutions to problems that often force our young families and workforce to move out of the area. During her time on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, the county has created 701 new affordable housing units with 151 more on the way and approved 300 down payment assistance loans.

Jeanne gets it. She also understands that without help, many of our child care programs would be forced to shut down, leaving families with no place to bring their children when they go to work. Jeanne has advocated supporting our local early childhood system because she knows that high-quality experiences for young children are critical to their healthy development and that if parents don’t have options for child care, they cannot go to work. Our current issues are complex, and everyone feels the impact of our housing crisis, and if you have young children or know someone who does, you also feel the impact of our child care crisis. Jeanne has already made drastic improvements to our housing and child care shortages, but there is more to do, and she is primed to keep moving forward if elected on Nov. 8.

Lastly, I urge you to vote “yes’ on 1A. This lodging tax is a no-brainer, as it will cost local residents nothing. The passage of Issue 1A will not solve our child care and housing crisis alone, but it will provide much-needed assistance to our local workforce with a dedicated revenue source paid for by out-of-town visitors.

Liz Costaldo

Eagle