Letter: Vote for Jeanne McQueeney and 1A

Vote for Jeanne McQueeney for Eagle County commissioner and vote yes on 1A. Jeanne has served Eagle County well in this office by supporting our community to create hundreds of new affordable housing units with more on the way and focusing heavily on mental wellness by supporting our local co-responder model for crisis calls, assuring all schools have mental health clinicians to provide easy access for children and the building of a new local mental health center so our population doesn’t have to travel two hours or more to be helped in times of the highest need.

The projects Jeanne has worked on that apply the most directly to my work are in the area of early childhood. Jeanne understands that there is an urgency to improve the underfunded system of early childhood. She and the other commissioners have made this a focus in the past few years accomplishing great things but more work needs to be done. Jeanne knows how important it is for babies and young children to have a high-quality education during the most dramatic time for brain growth and that their caregivers feel their children are safe so they can go to work with less stress.

Childcare providers need to be paid a living wage and parents need to be able to afford high-quality childcare. Childcare programs need to be able to find and hire teachers which is more challenging than ever. This only happens when public servants like Jeanne who care deeply for our community are elected.

I am also encouraging voters to vote yes on 1A which will increase the number of childcare spaces allowing families to work and won’t cost local residents. Electing Jeanne and voting yes on 1A will continue to make Eagle County a place where families thrive.

Julia Kozusko, Executive Director, Early Childhood Partners

Avon