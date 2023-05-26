Letter: Vote for Kim Schlaepfer for Holy Cross board

Important elections take place outside of the regular spring and fall cycles and the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors election is currently underway. There are four ways to vote now through June 15 and that information can be found at http://www.holycross.com/elections/ . I hope you will be involved in your local energy co-op and exercise your voice and right to vote.

It is with that in mind that I encourage co-op members to support Kim Schlaepfer in the Holy Cross Energy election. Kim has worked as an energy and sustainability specialist for the past decade and has extensive experience in building and energy policy as well as community outreach and engagement. Kim has experience working with rural communities to identify impactful ways to build more energy-efficient, sustainable and resilient communities which will protect our way of life in Eagle County and the HCE’s Northern District.

Having worked with Kim as a member of the Climate Action Collaborative, I know she is dedicated to working collaboratively to ensure that our electricity remains affordable while also becoming progressively cleaner so that we have the freedom to power our lives efficiently without further contributing to climate change.

We need thoughtful, passionate, visionary, and collaborative leaders; Kim Schlaepfer fits the bill and will be an excellent representative for the northern district as an elected Holy Cross Energy board member.

You can learn more about Kim, her experience, and her priorities at KimforHolyCross.com . I encourage you to vote for Kim in the current election.

Maren Cerimele

Eagle