Letter: Vote for Linn Brooks

I’m supporting Linn Brooks as a candidate for the Northern District of the Holy Cross Energy board of directors. I’ve worked with Linn for over 25 years, first when she was a consultant and then during my terms as the Eagle-Vail representative to the Upper Eagle Regional Authority board and on the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District board. During her tenure as the general manager of ERWSD, she brought a level of professionalism, integrity and thoughtfulness to her role through many challenging times as ERWSD experienced the impacts of growth and climate change.

Linn’s role at ERWSD included fiscal responsibility, annual budgeting, capital projects, customer outreach, rate setting and most importantly, ensuring the long-term, sustainable use of our limited water resources. Under Linn’s leadership, ERWSD was awarded the 2015 Special District of the Year Award by the Special District Association of Colorado out of 1,700 member districts. This was a proud moment for our board members along with Linn and her dedicated staff.

Linn has a great understanding of running a public utility, and I believe she will bring her inherent, in-depth knowledge with her in her role as a Holy Cross board director. Please join me in voting for Linn Brooks for the Holy Cross Energy board.

Tom Allender

Eagle