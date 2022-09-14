Letter: Vote for Matt Solomon

The Aug. 18 debate in Eagle with Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon was a great success. We heard more of the candidates’ views with 10 topics on a wide range of subjects. Solomon showed transparency and consistency. He supports our Constitution. Roberts told us of his accomplishments in the house, although was vague about his specific actions. I concur with the letter by Susie Cunningham saying Roberts could have been more specific about accomplishments during his tenure.

On the Constitution, in looking up Roberts’ voting record, although he verbally stated he is a supporter of the Constitution, the Liberty Scorecard grades him as a supporter of the Constitution 16% of the time. Roberts touts his experience in the legislature, calling himself “one of the most bipartisan legislators at the Capitol.” His voting record says he votes his party line in the majority of his votes over the last four years plus since his appointment.

Solomon is a solid supporter of the Constitution and all its amendments. On economic vitality, Roberts has never owned a private business, and therefore simply can not relate to the problems with rising costs, labor, salary problems, and other problems. Solomon is the only candidate with experience in local, national, and international business. He can directly relate to both small and large businesses.

On education, Roberts verbally advocates state funding. Soloman pointed out how billions of dollars had been borrowed from the state funds and used for other purposes. They both agree the need to pay our teachers more. Matt Solomon is the candidate to vote for — he shows he is a good man with great energy and experience who will bring honest Western Slope views and values to the Colorado legislature. Vote for Matt Solomon for Senate, District 8.

Corkie Ramey

Gypsum