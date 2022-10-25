Letter: Vote for Michael Bennet

Back on Aug. 2, Suzy Smith wrote that one of Sen. Bennet’s first ads did not mention inflation, etc. He did, however, mention that he was not taking corporate PAC money, banning members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, and wouldn’t allow senators or congresspeople from making personal stock trades.

If people in Eagle County really want to know their senator, then I would suggest that you watch the YouTube video from Jan. 24, 2019, regarding the government shutdown and Ted Cruz. Not just the short soundbites but watch his whole speech of 24 minutes and 40 seconds . He does not use any notes or a teleprompter but just speaks from his heart. It is a master class in government and sadly its current dysfunction. He lays it all bare and you realize that Sen. Bennet IS the smartest guy in the room. He gets Colorado and this country, plus he always has been willing to work across the aisle. How many senators can say that these days? He recited facts, dates and percentages on all sorts of subjects.

It is time to vote for Michael Bennet and keep him in the Senate so he can continue to work for Colorado and the country. We need a senator who believes in our democracy.

Elizabeth Holland

Edwards