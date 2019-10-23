Letter: Vote for Michelle Stecher for school board

The community is incredibly lucky to have someone like Michelle work with many of our students daily. Providing opportunities for them to thrive and focus on their educational journeys.

Many of you may know Michelle from her role at Mountain Youth, previously known as Eagle River Youth Coalition. Michelle helps with efforts like Healthy Kids Colorado survey which serves as a guide for numerous of our organizations on what topics our locals want to learn more about. Michelle also helps with Eat Chat Parent, one of our valley’s most successful programs that helps local parents become more aware of what is going on in their youth’s lives and how to have conversations with them. Michelle has a burning passion not just for our students, but for our parents as well.

Seeing this firsthand inspired me, a student, to take the extra step in my educational journey to stand out in my class. Michelle has also taught me, and many other students, that failure is not the end of the road and only just a bump in our lives. Michelle also provides our youth with the opportunity to get out of their comfort zones in order to grow as individuals — from speaking in front of a crowd, to speaking in front of board members, to being a part of short films and more. Many of our local youth already look up to Michelle as a trusted adult.

Michelle is an individual with positive energy that fills the room. An individual that cares deeply for our youth, Michelle comes with a world of experience and can continue to help our local students reach their educational goals and help our local schools provide the best education they can.

Gerardo Lopez

Eagle