Letter: Vote for Phil Weiser for attorney general

Phil Weiser has been our Colorado attorney general for the past four years, accomplishing many things through concrete action. He works incredibly hard to protect our state and its citizens, focusing wherever possible on bipartisan solutions. He has recovered millions of dollars through opioid lawsuits and has taken significant steps to protect our environment.

I believe we should re-elect Phil for another four years for those and many other reasons, including his willingness to fight for women’s rights, but today I’d like to highlight one of the less well-known reasons you should vote for Phil: his ongoing and concerted effort to help children and teens across Colorado.

To help keep children safe, Phil has focused on their mental health, which if not adequately addressed can lead to drug addiction, a failure to attend school or to thrive and even to suicide or an increased risk of incarceration. Phil partnered with others to establish the “Healthy Youth/Strong Colorado Fund ,” which supports nonprofit organizations that provide mental health support for youth. His office administers the Safe2Tell program, a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own or to others’ safety, and also has issued School Justice Partnership Innovation Grants, which support programs to help students avoid the criminal justice system.

And Phil will, when necessary, go to court to support kids. When the pandemic started and we needed more broadband connections due to online learning, Phil required T-Mobile to fulfill promises it had made to provide broadband access to low-income student households.

The vision and leadership of Phil has helped the children of our state for the last four years. Please vote to re-elect Phil Weiser as our attorney general.

Gail Flesher

Edwards