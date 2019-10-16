Letter: Vote for Virgili and Hartzell for CMC board, yes on 7A

There are two different portions of the election ballot pertaining to Colorado Mountain College. The first portion is the election for trustees on the Colorado Mountain College board. There are two contested races: one for the East Garfield County (Glenwood Springs area) position, and the second for the Lake County (Leadville) position. I am asking you to vote for Marianne Virgili for the East Garfield County seat, and to vote for Bob Hartzell for the Lake County seat. Both are highly qualified for these positions and have long histories of contributing to the college over many years. As a former trustee of the college myself, from 2001-2009 and again from 2017-2018, I understand the important role the trustees play in the success of the college, and I personally know these two excellent candidates.

Marianne Virgili is the recently retired president of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce and serves on several Roaring Fork Valley boards, including Valley View Hospital. She chaired the committee that worked so hard and successfully to get Ballot Issue 7D passed last year, which allowed CMC to escape the stranglehold of the Gallagher amendment and continue to prosper. She serves on the CMC Foundation Board, as I did for many years. She has an excellent understanding of the challenges facing our mountain communities, including not just their businesses but also the prosperity of those living here and aspiring to successful careers.

Bob Hartzell is a longtime resident of Leadville and a retired educator. He served on the Leadville City Council. He has worked at Copper Mountain and is familiar not only with Lake and Summit Counties, but is very familiar with the entire CMC region. He has a long history of direct involvement with the college and is an excellent advocate for ensuring that the educational and vocational needs of our communities will be met by CMC.

The second portion of the election ballot pertaining to CMC is Ballot Issue 7A. This is a vote on whether, without raising taxes for any resident nor creating any new costs in our current CMC districts, to annex Salida School District into Colorado Mountain College. Approval of this annexation would provide additional capacities to critical collegewide programs, such as teacher education and nursing. It would also allow thousands of mountain residents to receive formal postsecondary training, thus increasing the overall pool of skilled workers in our central mountain region. While Salida and Poncha Springs have been in the college’s service area for many years, this annexation would benefit both areas. It must be approved by a majority of the voters in both the current CMC boundaries and separately by the voters in Salida School District. It would enhance current academic programs, allow the college to add faculty and professional services, and increase the overall number of college-educated adults residing in our mountain communities. Please vote yes on 7A.

Doris Dewton

CMC Trustee 2001-2009, 2017-2018

Edwards