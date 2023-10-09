Letter: Vote for Virgili for CMC board

As voters, we will soon be receiving our ballots in the mail. I hope you are looking forward to exercising your right to vote.

I am privileged to serve as the chairperson of the Colorado Mountain College board of trustees. This year, one of my colleagues, Marianne Virgili, is seeking reelection to the board, and I am proud to endorse her candidacy.

With Marianne as a member of the board, the trustees earned the 2023 Nation Leadership Award as the best public college governing board in the nation. We also, as a board, decided to reduce CMC’s mill level to offset increasing property assessments. Marianne advocated strongly for the board to take this action. When CMC sought to become Colorado’s only dual mission college, offering serval different pathways, programs and degrees, Marianne embraced the idea, just as she did when we sought federal designation as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

With Marianne’s support, the college has invested millions in employee and student housing, approved the construction of nursing simulation labs on three campuses and a dental hygiene program at one of our campuses, and partnered to build the largest solar complex of its kind in Colorado at our Spring Valley campus.

Marianne’s background includes 32 years as a community leader and director of the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce/Resort Association. She was the recipient of the Athena Award for mentoring women and was appointed to various state commissions by three different Colorado governors. Her additional honors and awards are too numerous to mention here. Suffice it to say that as the board of trustees for Colorado Mountain College, we have achieved much with Mariann’s leadership and support, but we have much yet to accomplish under our new strategic plan. I urge you to cast your vote for Marianne Virgili for the board of trustees for Colorado Mountain College.

Peg Portscheller

Parachute