Letter: Vote in Holy Cross elections

We don’t give a second thought to the simple action of flipping a light switch. But every time we do … magic happens!

We open the floodgates to a flow of electrons so small they are essentially weightless. But there are so many, and they travel so fast that, like water through a turbine in a stream, we transform their energy to light, heat, and motion.

Those tiny but legion particles flow to that switch along wires connected to bigger wires outside your home. Swimming upstream you see that larger flow grow even larger through bigger wires, then a long and meandering journey to the ultimate source of all those electrons. Along that route an electrician put all those wires in your house, a utility company strung all those distribution and transmission lines, and somebody actually put all those electrons on that massive and magical system. And somebody before that decided where to get all those electrons.

Those are the magicians who bring modern power to our homes and businesses. Holy Cross Energy customers have the unique privilege of choosing the wizards who make that magic affordable, reliable, and sustainable.

If you are a Holy Cross customer (sorry, Minturn and Red Cliff) you can vote right now and until June 13 at HolyCross.com/elections for two board members who will help deliver that magic to our homes now and into the future.

I live in Minturn so don’t get to play, but if I could, I’d vote to re-elect Alex DeGolia in the Western District, and either Linn Brooks or Kim Schlaepfer in the Northern District. They all have technical expertise, understanding of our community, and vision for a sustainable energy future.

Step up. Be part of the magic. Vote today for your next Holy Cross magicians!

Matt Scherr

Minturn