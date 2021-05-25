Letter: Vote Keith Klesner for Holy Cross Energy board

My friend and community leader, Keith Klesner, is running in this year’s election for the Holy Cross Board of Directors. Holy Cross is our community’s award-winning utility company that has kept rates low, added resiliency to its systems and led Colorado’s sustainable power transition. As Holy Cross moves to 100% renewable power by 2030, challenges will certainly emerge and the tremendous engineering and technology background that Keith brings will allow Holy Cross to meet those challenges in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible.

Keith is committed to our mountain communities and responsibly bringing renewable power to maintain the clean air, water and outdoor lifestyles which we enjoy. As both a United States Air Force veteran and private-sector leader with over 20 years of engineering and technology experience for some of the country’s most successful Fortune 100 Companies, Keith will provide unparalleled leadership and experience to the Holy Cross Board.

This is the most important part: Ballots were sent to your P.O. box last week and should be filled out and mailed in by the end of the month. Thank you all for making this such a wonderful place to live and please join me in voting for Keith.

Nico Brown

Eagle