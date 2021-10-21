Letter: Vote no on 1A

Vote no on Ballot Issue 1A. The language of this ballot issue is misleading, either by intent or as a result of poor writing skills. Considering how most ballot language is so consistently deceptive, I tend to think it has to be by design.No mention of 1A is included in the blue book! Why is this? Why is no one asking about this?

There was a time when the objection to career politicians enjoyed bipartisan agreement. For many, it still does. Rather than extend term limits for political offices that do have them, we should all support imposing strict term limits on all public offices at all levels of government. We would do well to impose term limits on all public offices and curtail their wages and benefits to help compel them to seek livelihoods in the private sector like the rest of us. Government is supposed to work for us, not the other way around, and certainly not against us.

“Eagle County commissioners are limited to serving two four-year terms.” Keep it that way!

Incidentally, the Eagle County commissioners tried to extend term limits in 2010. They failed. Some people have short memories … remind them.

Vote No on 1A again. Vote No on all ballot issues in this election.

Buddy Shipley

Edwards