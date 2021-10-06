Letter: Vote ‘no’ on Avon recalls

I urge you to join me and my family members in voting “no” on the infuriating Avon recalls. These reckless and wasteful recall efforts will likely cost Avon taxpayers over $100,000 by Election Day and have the lasting effect of discouraging community-minded citizens from even contemplating serving in public office.

None of this benefits the town we call home. Please help put an end to destructive recall mania by returning your ballots with “no” votes on the recalls.

Susan Wilke Gruber

Avon