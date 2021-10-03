Letter: Vote no on Avon recalls

Thank you to the 929 Avon Voters who reelected me to the Avon Town Council a year ago. The punches thrown by the recall committee during my 2020 campaign for reelection did not deter you from voting for me. The result speaks for itself, and I thank each one of you. It means a lot.

Sarah Smith Hymes and Tamra Nottingham Underwood are two of the most dedicated public servants I have worked with in my 20 years of public service in Avon. I ask that you vote no on recalls in Avon this November and send another strong message to the Avon Recall Committee. Avon Voters support their elected representatives and do not appreciate their waste of time and taxpayer money.

Amy Cramer Phillips

Avon