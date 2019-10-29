Letter: Vote no on Eagle home rule

The town of Eagle hired a consultant to survey 300 residents to see if they would support a change to home rule. The consultant reported that many would support the change because they thought that home rule sounded like it would be good for the residents. I don’t think so!

After researching the minutes of some of the town’s past meetings, it appears that the town could be attempting to take significant control away from the citizens and to give more control to the town trustees. Specifically, at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Jan. 25, 2019, it was discussed that a reason for pursuing home rule is to make it more difficult for residents to petition for a referendum. Currently, the town must follow state law which requires approximately 300 signatures on a referendum petition. Under town rule, the town could increase the number of signatures required to a much higher amount — perhaps the town might try to require 3000 signatures.

I, for one, do not want to see the town start down the road toward home rule without publicly disclosing all of their intentions. I am comfortable with the state laws and uncomfortable with the unknown home rule laws. I suggest that every town of Eagle voter do their own research before automatically casting a yes vote on this important issue.

Lou Scanlon

Eagle