Letter: Vote no on Proposition 113

Our Founding Fathers wisely and intentionally created the Electoral College and embodied it in the United States Constitution to assure that the less populated states would always have a voice and a vote in presidential elections. Proposition 113 attempts to sidestep the U.S. Constitution. Prop. 113 wants only the national popular vote to decide future presidential elections. Thereby, the most populated states, primarily those on the east and west coasts would have an overwhelming influence and dominate all future presidential elections. As the editorial in the Herald Democrat correctly stated, “This means Colorado’s nine electors could, one day, be awarded to a candidate who did not win the state’s popular vote.”

In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton won a plurality, not a majority of the national popular vote. Clinton won 48% vs Donald Trump’s 46%, a margin of 2%. Clinton did carry Colorado and therefore, Colorado’s nine electoral votes were rightly cast in her favor in the Electoral College. So, the majority voice of the Colorado voter’s was heard and counted. However, when all 50 states’ votes were tabulated in the Electoral College, Trump carried 30 states to Clintons 20 states, a 60%/40% marginal difference and 57% of the Electoral College votes. The significant point is, the voice of the voters from all 50 states were heard in determining the next president of the United States. The system worked as the Founders intended.

Please preserve Colorado’s voter’s integrity and constitutional right. Vote no on Proposition 113.

Carl Miller

Leadville