Letter: Vote yes on 2A to support housing

As a local of more than 30 years and a 14-year Vail business owner and active member of the Vail Economic Advisory Council and all things pro-Vail, I urge you to vote “yes” on ballot question 2A.

The town of Vail has been a leader across our mountain resort communities for decades — and that includes how it has tackled attainable housing. But currently, and for the foreseeable future, due to the impacts of rent-by-ownership and a dwindling workforce necessary to maintain our world-class status, affordable rental and for-sale housing has significantly fallen short.

Blue Moose Pizza hasn’t been immune to the housing crisis, and that is why our restaurants are supporting the efforts to build back our year-round community. For the first time, Vail has the opportunity to create a dedicated funding source for housing projects and the continued success of the Vail InDEED program. A 0.5% sales tax increase is one I support strongly.

Coming together as a community to create more housing opportunity is critical, and I hope you will vote “yes” on 2A.

Brian Nolan

Vail