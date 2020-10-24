Letter: Vote yes on Proposition 113

The national popular vote is meant to ensure that every vote counts in a presidential election. That’s it. It should not matter if California has x-number of votes for one candidate and Pennsylvania has x-number of votes for another. Which state a vote comes from should have nothing to do with it. States are not supposed to elect the president, the American people are. States are represented in Congress. The president is supposed to represent the entire nation, and should be elected by a majority of voters in the entire nation, period. States “having a vote” should have nothing to do with it. Vote yes on Prop. 113.

Cheryl Bottomley

Gypsum