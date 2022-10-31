Letter: Voters need to know

Thank you for continuing to print a variety of useful information for voters in Eagle County. As thorough as you’ve been, there is still more we need to know.

I am very pleased to see a highly qualified Republican on the ballot who has not jumped on the Trump bandwagon. I’m happy to vote for her. I would love to know if there are other such Republicans on the ballot, but haven’t gotten enough information yet to decide to vote for any of the rest of them.

No matter the office — local, state or federal — this is important because people who still accept Trump or his allies are giving them a pass to throw a tantrum whenever things don’t go their way. We are now seeing this behavior across the country — whether it is directed at Congress, flight attendants, emergency room workers, police, you name it. Trump and his allies made it OK. This endangers our free society since adults who fail to take on the responsibilities that go along with their rights deserve as much freedom as a 5-year-old kid.

It’s also important because the Trumpers have totally abandoned the values that have sustained this nation. In fact, we can assume they never embraced those values in the first place, since a value is something one defends even when it is inconvenient. Forget about honesty, integrity, personal responsibility, rule of law, and a sense of right and wrong — they’re in this only for themselves. We need people in office who will not betray those fundamental values.

I’m hoping candidates will be willing to answer definitively whether they’re on Trump’s bandwagon or not — loud and clear — and soon.

Debra Dieter

Eagle