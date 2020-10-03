Letter: Voting for pragmatic problem solving, not notoriety

Still deciding how to vote on November 3rd? The western half of Eagle County falls within Colorado’s Third Congressional District (CD3). It’s hard to imagine CD3 will gain anything but notoriety if Republican Lauren Boebert is elected. Her story is a great fit for a reality show, but we’ve seen the cost that attention-seeking leadership has at the national level. Regardless of your party affiliation, I sincerely hope voters in CD3 choose Diane Mitsch Bush for her experience and pragmatic problem solving.

Mitsch Bush is a veteran state legislator. She is knowledgeable about everything from the challenges of health insurance markets in rural resort areas to public lands and agriculture. She has been willing to consult with experts, scientists and constituents across political affiliation to draft policy that responds to the complex challenges we face.

We know that she works well with State Representative Dylan Roberts, who holds her former seat, as well as State Senator Kerry Donovan and our Eagle County Commissioners. Together they can advocate for the needs of Eagle County and the Western Slope.

At the national level, Mitsch Bush would become notable as a moderate that flipped a seat gerrymandered to favor Republicans. But she is not in the race for the attention. We can expect her to focus on the hard work before us, including a climate crisis that will worsen drought, fire and extreme weather, all of which endanger our local economy and our future on a habitable planet.

At the moment, these two candidates are nearly tied in polling. Your vote for Mitsch Bush will make a difference.

Lisa Kunkel

Eagle