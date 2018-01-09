Letter: Waiting on to hear from a Senator; shouldn’t all citizens have access to their representatives?

I have a son-in-law and two grandchildren of color. I believe the U.S. criminal justice system, the war on drugs and minimum sentencing laws discriminate against the poor and people of color. We need reform.

I bought two copies of a book on these subjects, "The New Jim Crow," one for Sen. Cory Gardner and the other for Attorney General Jeff Sessions. I asked the Senator's Colorado office for an appointment so I could present the books in person. They asked me to send them to an address they gave me at his D.C. office.

I know the books were delivered … months ago. However, after numerous email requests and phone calls to both his Colorado and D.C. offices, I still have not received confirmation that Sen. Gardner actually has taken receipt of the books. And neither have I received anything at all as to whether he will help get things going. I have been stonewalled by Sen. Cory Gardner and his offices.

This is an important matter to my family and I. I will continue to push. AG Sessions has things going the wrong direction. He wants to enforce federal laws on recreational marijuana use, as if this is the best use of our legal system. Sen. Gardner's website says we can contact his office if we need help. It is a disservice that I cannot get an answer from our Senator.

My family deserves a response. All citizens deserve access to our representatives. Hopefully, this editorial will bring a much-awaited response.

Respectfully submitted,

Recommended Stories For You

Richard Bross

Edwards